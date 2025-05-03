NAF places high premium on medical services, graduates 90 specialists

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday graduated 90 medical specialists, reiterating that it places a high premium on medical services, not just as a support function but as a force multiplier.

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, stated this at the combined graduation of the Sundry Medical A 1 Upgrade Course 6/2025, and Basic Medical Course 3/2025, at the NAF School of Medical Sciences And Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM), Kaduna.

Abubakar emphasised the importance of medical services in the Nigerian Air Force, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to developing skilled medical personnel.

He said that NAF takes pride in its medical professionals and its extensive network of medical establishments.

According to the CAS, they include 13 hospitals, 41 well-equipped medical centres and clinics, two renowned Schools of Medical Sciences, including the young and prolific Nigerian Air Force School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine.

Abubukar stater that several NAF medical professionals had undergone specialised training in Aviation Medicine, both locally and internationally.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made in reducing the backlog of Airmen and Airwomen with limited skills within the Medical Services Branch.

He said tha the basic medical course had opened up career paths for non-trades personnel, enabling them to specialise in suitable medical trades.

“Following my approval for the commencement of regular academic activities at NAFSMSAM, the school has undergone a remarkable transformation and is now fully accredited by the relevant regulatory bodies.

“These include the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria, the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, and the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria.

“These notable achievements prompted my approval for the construction of a 345-bed joint-user accommodation facility for both NAFSMSAM and the Nigerian Air Force College of Nursing Sciences (NAFCONS), which is currently underway.

“I have approved the request for the construction of a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centre, which is currently under review and will be given the necessary attention in due course, “he said.

The CAS reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to safeguarding the health and security of all Nigerians.

Abubukar emphasised the organisations dedication to national development and civil-military cooperation.

“I assure you that my administration fully supports the plan by NAFSMSAM to commence a National Diploma programme in Paramedics.

“We also support your plans to expand the school’s training to include Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) courses for members of the Armed Forces, “he said.

The Air chief appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Air Force.

Abubukar said,”His visionary leadership and continued commitment to strengthening our national security architecture have been instrumental in enabling the progress we celebrate today.

“We remain deeply appreciative of his trust, and we will continue to justify the confidence reposed in us.”

Earlier, the Commandant of the school, Air Commodore Rilwanu Abdullahi, said the training was enhancing the human capacity of the medical services branch.

Abdullahi said that the school’s programmes were designed to equip medical personnel with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet contemporary challenges.

He disclosed that the A1 Upgrading Course was a 4-week programme that qualifies candidates for A1 skills level in their medical specialties.

He said that the Basic Medical Course was a 3-month programme that provides medical personnel with basic knowledge and skills to choose a career in any medical department.

He explained that NAFSMSAM has become one of the best allied medical training institutions in Nigeria, offering accredited diploma courses.

The commandant urged the graduating students to be proud of themselves and set standards in terms of professionalism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Air chief had also inaugurated some projects at the NAF Base.

The projects included: Instructors’ Quarters, 30 one-bedroom quarters for married Non-Commissioned Officers, as well 12 one-bedroom single officers transit quarters, both situated at Barkallahu.

Abubakar said, “These projects reflected our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our officers, airmen, and airwomen.

”This is especially important as welfare remains central to my command philosophy.

“Which is to transform the Nigerian Air Force into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environments.” (NAN