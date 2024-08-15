NAF pilots log 10,000 flight hours on A-29 Super Tucano fleet

the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar on Thursday celebrated the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pilots, who have logged 10,000 flight hours

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar on Thursday celebrated the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pilots, who have logged 10,000 flight hours on the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft fleet.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet in Abuja.

Speaking at the event in Kainji, Niger State, Abubakar said the milestone represented the culmination of years of dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to NAF’s mission.

According to him, the mission is ‘ensuring integrity of the airspace by gaining and maintaining control of the air while retaining a credible capacity to fulfil other airpower tasks demanded by National defence and security imperatives.

He said that reaching 10,000 flight hours was no small feat, saying it symbolised countless hours of training, meticulous planning, and flawless execution that had gone into every mission undertaken.

According to him, the feat represented the exceptional skills, professionalism, and resilience of NAF’s brave men and women who have served and are currently serving.

The CAS also expressed delight that the milestone was achieved without any major incident on the aircraft, which he attributed to the high premium the NAF placed on safety.

“Invariably, strict adherences to safety measures emplaced are enabling us to achieve the desired results,’ he said.

While paying tribute to NAF’s fallen heroes, he said the milestone was a reminder of their sacrifices, courage and commitment.

This, he sad, had continued to inspire and remind them of the importance of their mission.

Abubakar reminded the pilots to remain focused on the challenges ahead, adding that the world had continued to change, with new and emerging threats.

According to him, their commitment to excellence must remain steadfast, and we must continue to adapt, innovate, and evolve to stay ahead of our adversaries.

He commended the unit commander and crew for their tireless efforts at ensuring the accomplishment of all missions in support of NAF’s mandate.

The CAS reminded them of the need to be focused and united in their purpose, and resolute in their determination to protect the nation and its interests.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support that had helped the NAF achieve the 10,000 hours milestone and many other feats in recent times.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba, said the 10,000 flying hours logged translated to an average of approximately nine hours of daily flying time without break.

Ananaba attributed this feat to the countless hours spent in training, sacrifices made by the brave combat pilots and unwavering support of the ground crew.

He said the 10,000 flying hours logged by the pilots in just three years and without any mishap is a remarkable milestone worthy of celebration even in the most advanced air forces in the world.

According to him, since its induction in August 2021, the A-29 Super Tucano fleet has been involved in several decisive missions in the various operational theatres across the country.

“So far, over 8500 hours flown on the fleet were dedicated to both day and night operational sorties against terrorists, bandits and other violent non-state actors threatening national peace.

“No doubt, the aircraft’s night and precision munitions delivery capability has undoubtedly enhanced NAF’s versatility, flexibility and lethality in all air operations,’’ he said. (NAN)