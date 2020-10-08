NAF orders 8 Un-manned Air Vehicles — CAS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadeeq Abubakar, said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would acquire eight Un-maned Air Vehicles (UVAs) for its counter terrorism operations.

Sadeeq disclosed this when he visited Air Troops currently on Operation Harbin Hadari against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities in Katsina on Monday.

He explained that the war crafts are automatic, requiring no driver.

“We have already sent 71 personnel to study in China on how to operate Air Vehicles,” the Air Chief said.

Sadeeq said that the equipment would tremendously assist air officers and men, stressing that the initiative will go a long way in securing many lives.

The Air Chief said that the war planes would be stationed in three states; Gombe, Katsina and Zamfara states.

The Air Chief expressed satisfaction on the performance of officers and men of the NAF after his briefing by head of the special operation in the state (NAN)