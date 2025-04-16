NAF operationalises 8 upgraded fire tenders to boost emergency response

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has on Wednesday in Abuja, unveiled eight fully modernised fire trucks in a decisive step to enhance emergency response capabilities

By Sumaila Ogbaje/Kennedy Sheyin

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has on Wednesday in Abuja, unveiled eight fully modernised fire trucks in a decisive step to enhance emergency response capabilities and strengthen community safety.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said the eight were the first batch as part of a broader initiative to upgrade 19 units across the service.

Abubakar described the feat as a demonstration of NAF’s commitment to both national defence and humanitarian support.

He said it was a demonstration of NAF’s commitment and operational readiness as a fighting force and a responsible institution devoted to supporting its bases and host communities with quality emergency services.

He said the milestone was in line with the core aim of his command philosophy to reposition the NAF to better defend the nation’s territorial integrity through enhanced air capabilities.

“We have prioritised air operations, focusing on fleet expansion, combat readiness, and operational safety.

“In line with this, around 1,500 personnel have received training in various safety disciplines this year, highlighting our dedication to a safety-conscious force,’’ he said.

The CAS also revealed that a key part of the on-going safety reforms was a comprehensive overhaul of fire safety systems and the development of a centralised monitoring framework.

This, according to him, is intended to improve compliance, enable early risk identification, and support evidence-based decision-making across the service.

“This initiative is another giant stride towards securing not just the skies but also the lives and properties within our bases and surrounding communities.

“It underscores our integrated approach to national service, which combines military excellence with humanitarian responsibility,” he added.

The fire tenders were upgraded through a comprehensive technical overhaul conducted by Messrs Afrodezt Global Services Limited, an indigenous engineering firm.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Emmanuel Oluguo, said the upgrades incorporated higher-capacity components and cutting-edge fire fighting systems designed to extend vehicle lifespan and significantly enhance operational efficiency.

Oluguo said the company handled both mechanical, electrical and overhauling of the pump system from analogue to present modern fire fighting trucks.

He said the fire trucks that were manufactured in 1982 and 1983 were converted and installed with a modern pumping system of 2022 and 2023. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)