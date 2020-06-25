NAF offers free medical treatment for IDPs in Katsina

Share the news













The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has conducted free medical treatment for persons displaced by bandits’ attacks in 20 communities of Faskari Local Government Area (LGA), Katsina State.

The service also distributed food items and other relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the area.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, inaugurated the exercise at the IDPs Camp in Faskari on Wednesday.

Represented by Group Capt. Ali Tanko, Director, Public Health and Humanitarian Services, NAF Headquarters, Abuja, said the medical outreach was designed to treat malaria, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hepatitis, high blood pressure and other ailments.

Abubakar said the gesture was part of NAF’s corporate social responsibility and humanitarian services, adding that the relief items would mitigate the suffering of the IDPs and victims of bandit’s attacks in the camp.

“The gesture is further aimed to cement the Civil-Military Relations and mutual coexistence.

“The military is also part of the society, because one day, we will also retire and join our people in our various communities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service distributed mosquito nets to expectant mothers and de-worm tablets to children.

Other items distributed included noodles; seasoning, sugar, and cassava flour, among others.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Danmumini, Chairman of Faskari LGA, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the NAF for the gesture. (NAN)

Related