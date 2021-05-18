The Nigeria Air Force has offered free medical services to over 1,000 people in Adamawa, as part of activities to commemorate 57 years of the Nigeria Airforce.

Air Commodore Joseph Malgwi, Commander, 103 Air Strike Group, Yola, on Tuesday, launched the medical outreach at Demsawo Ward, Yola North Local Government Area.

” Today, we are offering free medical service to our host communities to mark the 57 years anniversary of the Nigeria Air Force

” The Medical outreach is under the directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall, Isiaka Amao, to carry out our corporate social responsibility, as part of Civil – Military activities to the host Communities “. Malgwi said.

In his address, Air Commodore Adedoyin Oyenusi, Commander, 163 Nigeria Airforce Hospital, Yola, said that the outreach was designed to capture more than 1,000 people in the host communities, who were in dire need of medical attention.

Oyenusi said that the exercise was not new as the NAF had carried out similar programmes in previous years.

He said that NAF had provided enough medical facilities, including drugs, for the exercise, and that any serious cases detected during the outreach would be referred to Federal Medical Centre ,Yola, for further action. .

Oyenusi stated that among the specific ailments to be attended to include, Malaria, Hypertension, Eye problems, among others.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Muhammadu Baba, District Head of Demsawo, thanked the Nigeria Air Force for the medical out reach, noting that the exercise came at the right time when people were in need of medical attention. ( NAN)

