NAF Obliterates Terror Convoy, Gun Trucks Reduced to Rubble

‎In a decisive operation at dawn on Wednesday, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets rained fire on fleeing terrorist elements near Buratai in Borno State, delivering what military officials have described as a “devastating blow” to insurgent forces.



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎



‎The airstrike, executed under the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign Operation HADIN KAI, targeted a convoy of terrorists attempting to escape with four gun trucks. Acting on credible intelligence, NAF surveillance drones tracked the movement of the convoy along a known insurgent route before air assets were deployed for the strike.



‎



‎According to a statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, the strike was carried out with “devastating accuracy,” leading to the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of two gun trucks loaded with arms and supplies.



‎



‎ “Our air components engaged the targets as they attempted to regroup, effectively disrupting their movement and degrading their combat capabilities,” said Air Commodore Gabkwet.



‎



‎The successful operation comes amid renewed military pressure on terrorist enclaves in the North East, where recent intelligence reports have indicated a surge in attempts by insurgents to rearm and reposition.



‎



‎Military sources say further assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage inflicted, while additional operations are expected to maintain momentum in the theatre.



‎



‎”This strike underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation and ensuring lasting peace in the North East,” the statement added.



‎



‎More details on the operation are expected as field reports continue to arrive.



‎



