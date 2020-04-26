NAF neutralises ISWAP terrorists in Borno

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya, has neutralised some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

A statement by the Spokesperson, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, issued Sunday said the operation took place at Korollam on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.

According to him, the operation was conducted based on intelligence reports that some of the ISWAP leaders and fighters had converged for a meeting.

“Accordingly, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and surveillance aircraft were scrambled to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, the terrorists were seen moving towards the edges of the settlement and were engaged, leading to neutralization of several of them.

“The few survivors were taken out in subsequent passes as the jets strafed the area”, the statement read.