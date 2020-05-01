NAF neutralises Boko Haram terrorists, destroys logistic facilities in Borno

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Thursday in the Sambisa area of Borno, neutralised some Boko Haram insurgents and destroyed their logistic facilities.

The Spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Major Gen. John Enenche in a statement on Friday, said the air strike, along with ground operations, was conducted following intelligence reports that the terrorists were planning to launch attacks against nearby troops’ locations.

“Recent aerial surveillance missions had also shown significant terrorist activities in the area whilst identifying some compounds housing the fighters and their logistics items.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the location. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets, while taking turns to engage the target area, scored accurate bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of the Country, until peace and normalcy are restored in all parts of Nigeria”, the statement reads.