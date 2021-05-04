NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna

May 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Mr , the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“The Nigerian Air Force, in response to credible intelligence, neutralized a group of bandits congregating in a to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari LGA on Monday, May 3,” he said.

Aruwan said the state government had received intelligence on bandits congregating at the outskirts of Kugu in Birnin Gwari LGA on .

According to him, the LGA also proximal to some villages in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“On receipt of the intelligence, which was dispatched to the military and other security agencies for further confirmation and , the NAF component of Thunder Strike (OPTS) mobilized for reconnaissance,” he said.

The first mission, he said, was conducted over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Kuriga, Polewire, Gagafada, Manini, Udawa, Labi, Buruku and adjoining settlements.

“The target was acquired and the bandits were engaged and neutralized accordingly at the outskirts of Kugu .

“In a second mission, reconnaissance was carried out over the Kaduna-Abuja road, Olam Company, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana, Kateri and Jere. Normal human and vehicular movements were observed,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, thanked the air component and all the agencies in the missions. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,