NAF neutralises armed bandits in Niger community

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Nigeria Armed Forces says it neutralised several armed bandits at Maguga, a community in Rafi local government of Niger state.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Armed Forces, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche issued on Tuesday.

According to him, the air component of Operation Gama Aiki, was supported Operation Thunder Strike on Sunday.

“The Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki has neutralized several armed bandits at Maguga in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

“The operation, which was conducted in support of Operation Thunder Strike, was executed on 19 April 2020 sequel to reports that some armed bandits, clad in black attire, had been sighted along with a large herd of rustled cattle in the area.

“Accordingly, the Air Component scrambled its aircraft to attack the location. Upon sighting the approaching attack aircraft, the armed bandits scampered to conceal themselves under nearby shrubs but were engaged with cannon fire which led to the neutralization of several of them,” the statement read.

Enenche commended Nigerians for their support and encouraged the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country.