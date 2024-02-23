NAF, NAMA express readiness to improve airspace management

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the country’s air space.

This commitment was reiterated when the Managing Director of NAMA, Mr Umar Farouq, led a delegation to interface with the Chief of Air (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and his team at NAF headquarters, Abuja.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the NAMA chief appreciated the existing cooperation between the two organisations on various fronts, especially the crucial role of safeguarding the nation’s airspace

He also reaffirmed NAMA’s commitment to the existing collaboration with the NAF, which, he said, had translated to impressive gains in airspace management, safety and the overall national security.

The director also quoted Farouq as saying NAMA and the NAF could achieve significant benefits from collaboration in the areas of search and rescue coordination, technology and innovation, information sharing and data exchange.

In his response, the CAS was quoted as saying the long standing cordial relationship between the two organisations had continued to grow and had enhanced the security of Nigeria’s air space.

According to him, the collaboration can reach new heights, adding that thier combined efforts can lead to even safer and secure skies in the country.

He, therefore, stressed the need to maintain the trajectory and seek better avenues to enhance their collaboration.

Abubakar assured NAMA’s chief of the commitment of the service to solidify and strengthen the existing relationship between NAMA and the NAF.

He congratulated Farouq on his well-deserved appointment, saying his pedigree, outstanding performance and wealth of experience in the aviation industry, would help to take NAMA to greater heights. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje