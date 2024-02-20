Tuesday, February 20, 2024
NAF nabs alleged notorious kidnapper in Kano

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) deployed at Durbunde in Takai Local Government Area  of Kano State have apprehended a 35-year-old alleged high-profile kidnapper known as Isah Abdul.

This is contained in a statement by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said that the arrest was carried out on Monday at 6.30 p.m. in a well-coordinated operation following credible intelligence on the hideout of the suspect and other members of his gang.

He said that the gang was responsible for several kidnapping incidences in the area.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that Isah Abdul was responsible for the abduction of one Yakubu Ibrahim Tagaho, popularly known as Sarkin Noman Gaya, on April 6, 2023, from his residence in Tagaho Village in Takai LGA.

Gabkwet said that Tagaho was released a month later after a ransom of N30 million was collected by his abductors.

“In December 2023, the same criminal abducted two sisters and three others in the same village and released them after collecting a huge ransom.

“He is also responsible for several other kidnapping activities as he has strong ties with  other known kidnapping gangs like the Danbul Fulaku gang that also operates in Takai LGA.

“Isah Abdul is currently in the custody of the Nigerian Air Force and undergoing investigations.

“He will soon be handed over to appropriate authorities,” he said. (NAN)

