NAF mourns former CAS, Air Marshal Eduok

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has described the death of former CAS, Retired Air Marshal Nsikak-Abasi Eduok, as a monumental loss to the entire nation and NAF family

Abubakar in a statement Thursday by the force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, expressed his condolences on behalf of officers and civilian staff of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

He said that Eduok died on Wednesday at a hospital in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom where he was receiving treatment.

He said that his forthrightness, integrity, dedication, simplicity and commitment to duty would be sorely missed.

“Late Eduok was born on July 11, 1947 at Mbak in Akwa Ibom. He served the NAF meritoriously from 1968 to 1999, and was the 12th CAS from 1996 – 1999.

“Eduok enlisted into the NAF as a potential pilot on Aug. 1, 1968. He had his initial military training at the Nigerian Defence Academy, after which he went for primary flying training in 1970.

“Before becoming the CAS, Eduok served as Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Makurdi and was also appointed a member of the now defunct Provisional Ruling Council,” Abubakar said.

He said that the late Eduok served as Minister for Aviation when he was appointed a member of the Federal Executive Council on March 20, 1995.

“Eduok was a seasoned pilot and will be remembered for his forthrightness, integrity, dedication, simplicity and commitment to duty.

“During his tenure as the CAS, he contributed immensely to the development and transformation of the NAF and made significant and considerable impact,” he said.

Abubakar said that the contributions of the confident, courageous and professional of the late senior officer would also be sorely missed.

He prayed that God Almighty would comfort the entire Eduok family and grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss. (NAN)