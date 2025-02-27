NAF launches investigation into incident in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun an investigation into an incident involving its personnel and some civilians that occurred on Wednesday at Unguwan Gangare, Barakallahu, in Kaduna State.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, on Thursday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa confirmed that the unfortunate incident resulted in injuries to several individuals, who were currently receiving medical care at the 461 NAF Hospital.

He added that the NAF had reached out to the family of the deceased and assured them of a thorough investigation and justice.

He emphasised that the NAF remained a disciplined and professional force, committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct in all its engagements.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is already underway.

“Any personnel found culpable will face the full weight of the law in line with our commitment to justice and accountability,” Akinboyewa stated.

He urged the public to remain calm as the NAF works diligently to ascertain the facts and take appropriate action.

Akinboyewa reassured the public that the NAF remained steadfast in its duty to protect and serve the Nigerian people while maintaining the trust and confidence of host communities.(NAN)