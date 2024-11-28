NAF launches devastating airstrikes against terrorists in Borno

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, launched a devastating air strike against terrorists in Kukawa, Borno.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa said the NAF fighter jets destroyed a gun truck and neutralised several fighters in the first strike while the second was to provide close air support to repel an attack on ground troops.

He said that the first operation began with credible intelligence on the location of a terrorists’ gun truck, approximately five kilometers west of Kukawa.

According to him, the NAF fighter jets swiftly responded, acquiring and attacking the target with precision, destroying the gun truck and crippling the terrorists’ capacity.

“In the second operation, the air component responded to a distress call from ground troops in Kukawa, who were under intense attack by terrorists on motorcycles.

“The NAF air assets rapidly responded, engaging the terrorists at various intervals.

“The strike neutralised many terrorists, and our ground troops recovered over 20 abandoned motorcycles. Following the strike, ground troops are capitalising on the momentum, pursuing wounded and fleeing terrorists.

“The NAF reaffirms its commitment to the collective effort to restore peace and security in the country, and will continue to provide airpower in support of our ground forces and other security agencies,” he said. (NAN)