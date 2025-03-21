NAF kills several terrorists in torrents of airstrikes on strongholds

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has killed several terrorists in torrents of airstrikes on their fortified hideouts in Chiralia, Grazah, Yuwe, and Zango Hill, in Borno and Katsina.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, on Friday in Abuja.

Ali said the series of decisive and precision-guided air interdiction missions conducted between March 17 and March 19, also crippled the operational networks of the terrorists across the North-East and North-West regions.

He said the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) had on March 17, launched a devastating airstrike on Chiralia, a notorious terrorist enclave within the Timbuktu Triangle.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that the insurgents had been orchestrating violent raids along the Maiduguri-Damaturu and Damaturu-Biu highways, abducting civilians and plundering supplies.

“In response, a formidable force package of NAF attack aircraft unleashed a precise and overwhelming assault, obliterating multiple enemy structures and eliminating terrorists desperately attempting to escape with follow-up strikes.

“The following day, the NAF launched a devastating air interdiction operation at Grazah, a well-fortified terrorist hideout in the treacherous Mandara Mountains, and at Yuwe, a notorious insurgent stronghold in Sambisa Forest.

“At Grazah, intelligence reports exposed extremist leaders indoctrinating fighters, reinforcing urgency of the strike.

“In a ferocious assault, NAF fighter jets unleashed a relentless barrage of precision strikes on key targets advancing purposeful lethality.

“Follow-up strikes intensified the offensive, obliterating fleeing terrorists at both locations and delivering a crushing blow to their operational networks,” he said.

In the North-West, Ali said the NAF executed a relentless aerial assault in Zango Hill, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina, in close coordination with ground forces.

He said the ISR missions uncovered armed bandits entrenched in the rugged high ground, triggering the swift deployment of NAF attack aircraft.

According to him, the precision strikes pounded enemy positions, while follow-up bombardments targeted regrouping fighters attempting to evade destruction.

Ali added that the NAF helicopters delivered decisive Close Air Support, raining fire on bandits engaging friendly forces and ensured the unimpeded advance of ground troops.

He said the operation annihilated multiple armed criminals and obliterated their fortified hideouts, further crippling their operational foothold.

According to him, the recent NAF airstrikes have significantly disrupted terrorist activities across multiple regions.

“Intelligence assessments indicate that the strikes, not only neutralised several high-value targets but also destroyed critical infrastructure used by the terrorists for logistics and coordination.

“NAF remains committed to sustaining the momentum of air operations in close coordination with ground forces to ensure restoration of peace and security in affected areas,’’ he added. (NAN)