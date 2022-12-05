NAF Jets Kill Zamfara Wanted TerroristsTerrorists in Kaduna Villages

Nigerian military fighter jets have eliminated seven wanted Zamfara terrorists’ kingpins, PRNigeria reports.

The notorious bandits were eliminated in Kaduna State by airstrikes of two Nigerian Air Force, NAF, attack jets.

PRNigeria gathered that those killed included Jibrin Gurgu, Isah Jauro and Tambowal from Zamfara State. Other kingpins eliminated are Noti, Bala, Yunusa and Burti who was a well-known associate of another sought-after terrorist, Haladu Buharin Yadi.

A defence intelligence operative told PRNigeria that the operation which resulted in the killing of the wanted terrorists was undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch at identified Terrorists hide outs in Alhaji Ganai location, Buhari New location and Dogon Maikaji all in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA).

He said: “Recall that the strikes became necessary sequel to credible intelligence from reliable sources on heightened terrorists’ activities in the general area.

“Consequently, the strikes were authorized on 1 December 2022. Follow up air interdiction missions were carried out against terrorists and enclaves in Tsofa and Riyawa in Igabi and Birnin Gwari LGA in Kaduna State”.

According to the operative, feedback received also revealed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties from the ‘hell’ rained on them.

He said: “These air strikes have since been corroborated by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security, Sam Aruwan, when in a press release on 2 December 2022 he stated that military air strikes identified and dislodged 8 terrorists camp while freeing 10 kidnapped victims in the process”.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF Spokesperson, confirmed their jets’ airstrikes to PRNigeria.

He thanked Nigerians for the support they have been giving to their NAF and other security agencies, which have been instrumental to the successes the Nigerian military has recorded against terrorists, lately.

According to him, “The return of Internally Displaced Persons to their ancestral homes and the surrendering of over 10,000 terrorists, and members of their families, especially in the last 3 months in Borno State, as well as the ability of Nigerians to freely travel on the Kaduna -Abuja Road, and other hitherto dangerous routes are some of the signs that the efforts of the security agencies are indeed, yielding some positive outcomes.”