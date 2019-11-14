NAF jets, ground troops sack ISWAP-Boko Haram fighters in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force in collaboration with the ground troops of the Nigerian Army in a coordinated operation, sacked the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in the fringes of the Lake Chad.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

“The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have suffered losses in a joint counter offensive operation mounted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole and troops of 89 and 97 Task Force Battalions of Sector 3 at Mallam Fatori on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

“The routing of the terrorists took place yesterday, 13 November 2019, sequel to the receipt intelligence reports on the movement ISWAP fighters in some gun trucks towards the troops’ location in Malam Fatori.

“In response, the ATF immediately scrambled 2 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to provide Close Air Support (CAS) as well as an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which provided enhanced situational awareness for the ground troops as they engaged the terrorists.

“The combined sustained, intensive fire rained on the terrorists, from the air and on the ground, caused them to beat a hasty retreat.

“This was however not before 2 of their gun trucks were destroyed. The attack platforms also tracked the fleeing terrorists, further immobilizing 2 additional gun trucks and neutralizing a few of the fighters as they attempted to escape.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast,” the statement read.

PRNigeria