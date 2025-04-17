NAF jets bombard terrorists’ enclaves in Sambisa, Southern Tumbuns

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have executed two successful air missions, targeting terrorist strongholds in Sambisa general area and the Southern Tumbuns, Borno.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement on Thursday, said the air strikes were executed on Tuesday.

Ejodame said the first strike occurred at approximately 5:30 am. in Kollaram, a known stronghold of insurgents in Borno.

He said intelligence reports, supported by surveillance footage, confirmed the presence of high-value terrorist commanders in the area.

According to him, several structures, some equipped with solar panels, were identified as active terrorist hubs.

Ejodame said that NAF’s assets carried out a precision strike on the location, eliminating several fighters and disabling key infrastructure.

He added that a second precision strike followed at about 3:55 pm in Arra, in Sambisa area, adding that intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions had earlier detected clusters of terrorists, and real-time visuals confirmed the significant presence.

According to him, the precision-guided munitions were employed, resulting in the effective destruction of targets and disruption of the group’s operational capabilities.

“These back-to-back missions are part of a sustained air campaign designed to erode terrorist capabilities, dismantle leadership structures, and eliminate sanctuaries across Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to ensuring that no location within the country offers safe haven to terrorists,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)