NAF Jets bombard ISWAP terrorists converging for meeting in 11 Boats

October 22, 2021



Three attack jets of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF have bombarded scores of Islamic States of West Province (ISWAP), in the East.

PRNigeria gathered the bombardments of the jets were executed an Island in Tumbun, near Lake Chad.

A military source, said following credible intelligence the ISWAP fighters in about 11 boats were converging for a meeting the Tumbun Island, the NAF aircraft, under Hadin Kai, were scrambled carry out strikes on the targets.

“The aircraft scored devastating hits on the meeting, leaving some survivors scrambling for their lives,” he said.

By PRNigeria

