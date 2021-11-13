NAF jets bomb terrorists’ meeting with ISWAP new leader, Shuwaram

Scores of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have been killed and many others injured by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force, PRNigeria learnt.

The terrorists were killed on Friday by sustained bombardments of the military jets, when they were holding a meeting with their new leader, Sani Shuwaram, at Sabon Tumbun and Jibularam, in Marte Local Government Area in Borno State.

Intelligence sources, who are part of the counter-insurgency operation of the military, told PRNigeria that the coordinated aerial and ground operation was executed yesterday, by the Nigerian Army and Air Force jets, targeting the newly-appointed Wali of ISWAP, Sani Shuwaram, at a rendezvous with other Senior Commanders.

“The strikes were executed after an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance study, by the Air Task Force.

“Several jihadists were killed, including high-ranking insurgents’ commanders, foot soldiers and Hisbah police of the ISWAP faction.

“A ground assessment confirmed that some of the ISWAP top Commanders that were at the scene at the time of the strikes include; Muhammed Bako, Special Militant Forces Commander (Rijal Ann); Muhammad Malumma, a Chief Judge of Marte; Goni Mustapha, the Chief Imam; Muhammed Ba’ana, Commander of Kirta; Muhammed Ali, Amir of Kwalaram; Ibn Umar, Chief Prosecutor; Bakura Gana, Commander of Jubularam; and Malam Musa, Amir of Jubularam.”

PRNigeria could not confirm if Shuwaram was affected by the strikes.

By PRNigeria

