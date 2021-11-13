NAF jets bomb terrorists’ meeting with ISWAP new leader, Shuwaram

Scores the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have been killed and many others injured by fighter jets the Nigerian Air Force, PRNigeria learnt.

The terrorists killed on Friday by sustained bombardments the military jets, when they holding a meeting with their new leader, Sani Shuwaram, at Sabon Tumbun and Jibularam, in Marte Local Government Area in Borno State.

Intelligence sources, who are part the counter-insurgency operation the military, told PRNigeria that the coordinated aerial and ground operation was executed yesterday, by the Nigerian Army and Air Force jets, targeting the newly-appointed Wali ISWAP, Sani Shuwaram, at a rendezvous with other Senior Commanders.

“The strikes executed after an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance study, by the Air Task Force.

“Several  jihadists killed, including high-ranking insurgents’ commanders, foot soldiers and Hisbah police the ISWAP faction.

“A ground assessment confirmed that some the ISWAP top Commanders that were at the scene at the time the strikes include; Muhammed Bako, Special Militant Forces Commander (Rijal Ann); Muhammad Malumma, a Chief Judge Marte; Goni Mustapha, the Chief Imam; Muhammed Ba’ana,  Commander of Kirta; Muhammed Ali, Amir of Kwalaram; Ibn Umar, Chief Prosecutor; Bakura Gana, Commander of Jubularam; and Malam Musa, Amir of Jubularam.”

PRNigeria could not confirm if Shuwaram was affected by the strikes.

By PRNigeria 

Tags: , ,