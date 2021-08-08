NAF Jet foils kidnapping of commuters in Gusau axis

An Alpha Jet of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) operating under Operation Hadarin Daji in North-West has foiled an attempt by bandits to kidnap dozens of commuters in Gusau axis of Zamfara on Saturday.

PRNigeria gathered that the fighter jet while returning from an aerial operation, sighted the bandits on motorcycles after they had blocked Magami-Gusau road while attempting to kidnap the commuters.

An intelligence source attached to the operation confirmed that the incident occurred at a location that was approximately 19.5 nautical miles South West of Gusau town between Magami and Tofa.

The officer said “Also seen were four vehicles including two Golf Volkwagon sedans in Grey and Red colours off the roadside with all doors ajar. About 2 kilometres into the bush, the suspected bandits were sighted with some persons more than a dozen being led further into the bushes.

“On sighting the Alpha jet, the bandits abandoned their motorcycles and fled into the bush in disarray while the commuters ran back to their vehicles in liberation and gratitude and drove off.

“The pilot exercised restraint in engaging with ammunition onboard the Alpha jet to avoid any unintended injury to the innocent citizens. However, the aircraft maintained maximum presence over the exact kidnap point to ensure the safety of innocent citizens within the area.”

Attempt to reach the NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on the incident was not successful as his mobile was not going

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...