NAF investigates loss of civilian lives in Zamfara airstrikes–official

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says a comprehensive investigation is in progress to ascertain the veracity of reports of loss of civilian lives in the course of recent airstrikes in Zamfara.

The Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa said that the NAF dealt a decisive blow to bandits terrorising villages in the area in recent airstrikes at Tungar Kara in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

“The operation successfully eliminated several bandits and led to the recovery of some kidnap victims, the NAF viewed with grave concern reports of the loss of civilian lives in the course of the operation.

“As a responsible and professional custodian of airpower for the security of the nation, the NAF believes in the absolute value of the life of every Nigerian.

“Accordingly, a comprehensive investigation is in progress, to ascertain the veracity of the reports, the outcome of which will be duly communicated to inform and re-assure the public.

“Please rest assured that, while our mission in the North West remains to combat banditry and restore peace, the safety and well-being of all Nigerians are of utmost importance.

“We will therefore work closely with all relevant authorities to unravel the facts and take appropriate steps, as part of our unwavering commitment to prevent, minimise and mitigate any harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure in the course of our operations,” he said. (NAN)