NAF installs airfield landing aids in Kaduna base

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun installation of Instrument Landing System (ILS) with its accompanying equipment such as localiser, glide slope and Distance Measuring Equipment in Kaduna airfield ahead of its 60th Anniversary celebration.

This is stated in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the installation was sequel to the 60th Anniversary celebration of the NAF scheduled to hold in Abuja and Kaduna from May 23 to May 25.

He said the system had been backed up with a solar system powered by a 10 KVA inverter with 28 batteries on both sides, to forestall any power interruption.

According to him, the successful implementation of the ILS unlocks a myriad of possibilities for aircraft operations at the airfield situated within the NAF Base Kaduna, which is expected to witness an increase in flying activities in the weeks to come in preparation for the anniversary.

Gabkwet said that with the new ILS, pilots could now execute precision ILS approaches, enabling safe landings even in adverse weather conditions with limited runway visibility.

He said the installation was also significant for NAF student pilots, adding that it would eliminate the need to seek alternative airfields for practicing ILS approaches and streamline their flying training experiences.

“Moving forward, the completion of the project’s second phase, encompassing the installation of solar landing lights and precision approach indicators, will no doubt augment the airfield’s capabilities.

“Upon fruition, aircraft will be empowered to conduct operations during low visibility conditions and at night, propelling the airfield towards 24-hour operational readiness while also serving as a beacon of excellence in aviation training and safety in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Gabkwet said the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, was at the NAF Base on Tuesday to inspect the installation and ongoing projects critical to the successful hosting of the anniversary.

He said that some of the ongoing projects included the renovation of the parade ground, construction of 72- flat accommodation for student pilots and repair of aircraft shelters that would serve as exhibition stands during the anniversary. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje