The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has launched the Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) farms project with an initial 2,000 hectares at the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Base in Makurdi.



Launching the project, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) TAC, Makurdi, AVM Idi Lubo, said the project would provide over 500 direct jobs on completion, as well as guarantee food security in the country.



He said the collaboration between Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) and Circum Farms would enhance food security and cordial relationship between the host community and NAF personnel.



“Food security is vital to every nation and no nation will depend on the other for food. Our population is growing and the land mass still remains the same.



“Therefore, it is important to maximize the full potentials of the available land that we have.



“This project, I am told, will provide over 500 direct jobs. This collaboration between NAFIL and Circum Farms will enhance food security,” he said.



In his address of welcome, the Managing Director (MD), Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), AVM Uchenna Nwagwu, said the project was owned by NAF personnel across the country.



Nwagwu explained that NAFIL was providing 2,000 hectares of land, while Circum Farms would provide the technical know how and machinery for the project.



He said the project was designed to meet not only the needs of the personnel, but also that of the communities and the public at large.



Speaking to newsmen, the Chief Executive, Circum Farms, Mr Sylvester Uzoama, said the project was an integrated farm with engineering precision, that would use mechanization to enhance capacity.



He explained that the farm would first test run using 500 hectares, adding that they would be farming over 10 crops, including, maize, rice, ginger, cowpeas, yam, cassava, plantain, banana, cashew and soya beans. (NAN)

