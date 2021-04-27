NAF inaugurates NAFIL farms in Benue with 2,000 hectares –AVM Lubo

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has launched the Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) farms with an initial 2,000 hectares at the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Base in Makurdi.


Launching the , the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) TAC, Makurdi, AVM Idi Lubo, said the would provide over 500 direct jobs on , as well as guarantee food security in the country.


He said the collaboration between Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) and Circum Farms would enhance food security and cordial relationship between the host community and NAF personnel.


“Food security is vital to every nation and no nation will depend on the other for food. Our is and the land mass still remains the same.


“Therefore, it is important to maximize the full of the available land that we have.


“This , I am told, will provide over 500 direct jobs. This collaboration between NAFIL and Circum Farms will enhance food security,” he said.


In his address of welcome, the Managing Director (MD), Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), AVM Uchenna Nwagwu, said the project owned NAF personnel across the country.


Nwagwu explained that NAFIL providing 2,000 hectares of land, Circum Farms would provide the technical know how and machinery for the project.


He said the project designed to meet not only the needs of the personnel, but also that of the communities and at large.


Speaking to newsmen, the Chief Executive, Circum Farms, Mr Sylvester Uzoama, said the project was an farm with engineering precision, that would use mechanization to enhance capacity.


He explained that the farm would first test run using 500 hectares, adding that they would be farming over 10 crops, including, maize, rice, ginger, cowpeas, yam, cassava, plantain, banana, cashew and  soya beans. (NAN)

