NAF hospital bags ISO 15189:2012 Accreditation Certificate

The 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital Laboratory (661 NAFH), Ikeja, has for the second time, won the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 15189:2012 Accreditation Certificate.

The certificate was for Quality Management Systems and Excellent Service Delivery.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Gabkwet, the award was presented to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja, by the Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabor.

“The Laboratory is among the first facilities in Nigeria to embrace quality management system for about 20 years.

“It was also awarded a Five -Star status in 2011 by the MLSCN. Also, in 2013, the African Society for Laboratory Medicine, using the World Health Organisation’s African Regional Office Checklist also graded a five -star rating to the laboratory.

“While in 2016, the laboratory became accredited to ISO 15189:2012 standard, making it the first among three laboratories in Nigeria to become accredited to ISO 15189.”

While presenting the accreditation certificate to the CAS, Dr Erhabor noted that the 661 NAFH laboratory was the first to be accredited in 2016, thereby blazing the trail in quality management systems for others to follow.

“The facility was also the first in the entire military to key into ISO 15189, which as we all know, is the hallmark of quality.

“The accreditation also indicates that NAF is committed to doing the right thing even when no one is watching, which is commendable,” he added.

Erhabor used the opportunity to encourage the CAS to go a step further in his commitment to quality and excellent service delivery, by ensuring that other NAF facilities across the country keyed into the quality management system.

He stated further that the Gazette on National Quality Infrastructure was recently released, indicating that the issue of quality was now being taken seriously at the highest level of decision making in the country.

He, however, commended the pivotal role that gallant personnel of NAF had continued to play in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

“The officers and men of NAF represent the best among us and their attributes of courage, integrity, excellence, professionalism and patriotism are worthy of emulation.”

Erhabor, however, assured NAF of the council’s unalloyed support as it continued with the task of safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

In his remarks, the CAS stated that NAF appreciated its collaboration with MLSCN especially, in the standardisation and improvement of NAF laboratories.

He also noted that NAF was making efforts to ensure provision of competent personnel, appropriate facility, equipment and regular supply of reagents among other inputs for other laboratories.

Amao noted that NAF was currently upgrading and equipping laboratories with modern analysers, while also ensuring that medical personnel and medical laboratory scientists benefited from regular training, both local and foreign.

“Very soon, NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine will begin admission of students for technician courses, including medical laboratory technicians.

“This is in line with one of the key drivers of my vision, which is to pursue purposeful training and human capacity development.”

Amao, however, appreciated the registrar for the giant strides he had taken to standardise medical laboratory practice in the country.

He added that NAF was ready to collaborate with the council and all other health regulatory bodies, to ensure that standard and quality were maintained.

“The recent introduction of telemedicine and commencement of family medicine residency at 661 NAFH, are measures taken to ensure availability and easy accessibility of quality healthcare.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...