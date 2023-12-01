NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that its MI-35P helicopter has crashed in Port Harcourt, shortly after take off.

The crash occurred at about 7.45 am shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers.

A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Friday in Abuja, said five crew members were aboard the helicopter.

He however said all the five survived with minor injuries, were being treated at the NAF Medical Centre in Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently enroute Port Harcourt to assess the situation, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.

“Incident of this nature is yet again a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities,” Gabkwet said.By Sumaila Ogbaje (NAN)

