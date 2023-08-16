NAF Helicopter crash: Group calls for prayer for military

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), a civil society organisation, has solicited support and prayers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria as they continue to make sacrifices for peace and stability of the country.

The group made the call in a statement by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aigbedion also commiserated with the military over the crash of the Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter while on a rescue mission on Monday and ambush of troops in the Shiroro area of Niger.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria, more than any other institution in the country, had made sacrifices for the country and deserved the support and prayer from all Nigerians.

Aigbedion said that UAG was convinced that the armed forces under Gen. Christopher Musa would continue to pursue and eliminate enemies of the country, in spite of the recent incidents.

The group commended the military for the successes been recorded in the various theatres of operations, saying it was an indication that there would be no hiding place for the enemies of peace and development.

“The recent surrender of 78 more Boko Haram terrorists and their family members to the troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and Operation Hadin Kai in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno is a result of sustained onslaught on their hideouts by troops.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to support and pray for our troops, ably led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Musa.

“With our support and prayers, light will definitely be at the end of the tunnel.

“Their sacrifices for peace and stability cannot be matched by any other institution in the country.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to terrorists and other criminals in the society to lay down arms, because the AFN from our observation, will not give up in their pursuit. Now is the time, to surrender and turn a new leaf before it is too late,” the group said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

