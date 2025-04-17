NAF hails ATC’s research teams’ contributions to operational efficiency

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has hailed the massive contributions of its research and development teams to the successes being recorded by the service in the defence of the country.

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Director, Research and Development, NAF Headquarters, AVM Ndubuisi Okoro, made the commendation while opening the 2025 Intra-Command Research and Development (R&D) Competition of the Air Training Command, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He stated that the command had in the last 15 years produced local components for fighter and trainer jets and enhanced the operational efficiency of the service.

“It is therefore heart-warming that Air Training Command is contributing its quota towards achieving the desired self-reliance that is helping to sustain NAF operations across the Country,” he stated.

Okoro reeled out some of the impactful contributions to include products such as Mi-35 Hel Diaphragm, Alpha Jet aircraft heat shields, and rocket launchers and rockets deployed in various theatres of operations.

“For instance, the command’s R&D efforts resulted in the reactivation of the obsolete test benches and development of new ones particularly for Do-228 aircraft fleet and other aircrafts operating within its Area Of Responsibility,” he added.

These efforts, he said, have been enhancing NAF operational capability, and assured that the service would continue to place high premium on Research and Development

According to Okoro, this is as aptly captured in Chief of Air Staff’s command philosophy, which is ‘Prioritizing R&D, leveraging cutting-edge technology, strategic partnership and lessons learnt’.

Okoro explained that the annual R&D competition was introduced more than 15 years ago to engender a culture of self-reliance and innovation for all NAF units.

He said,”The objective of this competition is to showcase innovative ideas that could be used in solving operational, maintenance and other challenges confronting the service.

“It is also to prepare Commands for the Nigerian Air Force Research & Development exhibition coming on 17 May 25, as part of the activities earmarked for the Nigerian Air Force Day Celebrations 2025.

“To this end, I want to urge all the participants to put in their best in ensuring the success of todays event.”

The director also spoke on the theme, ‘Optimising Civil-Military Cooperation in Research and Development for Enhanced Air Operations.”

He said, “It was chosen to bring to the fore, the critical role of the various R&D stakeholders in addressing the challenges confronting the NAF in terms of platforms and equipment serviceability.

In his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, AVM Ahmed Dari, said that the competition was to showcase innovative ideas in solving operational, maintenance and other challenges confronting the service.

According to him, it is also to prepare for the NAF Research and Development exhibition in May 2025.

He also said that the theme was carefully crafted taking into consideration the challenges confronting the Nigerian Air Force in terms of platform and equipment serviceability.

Dari said that this made it imperative to deploy innovative knowledge and skills to provide solutions.

“It is heart-warming that Air Training Command is contributing its quota towards achieving the desired self-reliance that is helping to sustain Nigerian Air Force operations across the country,” he said.

Dari appreciated the participating units for committing their resources to the projects despite competing demands.

He said, “It is a true display of the much cherished culture of hard work, sacrifice and creativity.

“Although, this is a competition, I would like you all to feel like winners; learn from each other and from the observations of the assessors.

“This will add more value to the projects so that at the end, the Command will be better prepared for the main Nigerian Air Force Inter-Command Research & Development exhibition.”

The AOC appreciated the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan-Baba Abubakar for providing the enabling environment for the competition to hold

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the assessors were drawn from the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

NAN also reports that the 14 units under air command that participated in the competition included: 431 Engineering Group, Kaduna, 407 Air Combat Training Group, Kainji and 433 Engineering Group, Kainji.

Others were: 453 Base Services Group, Kaduna, 465 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kano, and 405 Helicopter Combat Training Group, Enugu.

The rest were: 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna, Central Avionics Overhaul and Calibration Centre, Kaduna, 441 Communication Information System, Kaduna, Air Traffic Services Training Centre, Kaduna and Nigerian Air Force School of Air Intelligent, Makurdi.

They also included; Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety, Ipetu-ijesha, 413 Force Protection Group, Kaduna and 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

NAN also reports that 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna, emerged first, while 433 Engineering Group, Kano, came second and the third position was clinched by the Central Avionics Overhaul and Calibration Centre. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)










