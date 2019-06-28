NAF graduates 307 personnel, says no compromise on proficiency

#TrackNigeria The Chief of Administration, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Kingsley Lar, on Friday said that the service expects highest level of proficiency by all its personnel for effective and efficient discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

Lar made the remarks during the graduation of 307 specialists, airmen and women who undertook courses in various disciplines at the Military Training Center (MTC) in NAF Base Kaduna.

According to Lar, the graduation of the 307 personnel was in consonance with the vision of the Chief of Air Staff on human capacity development thorough robust and result oriented training for enhanced professional performance.

“I implore you to improve your service delivery to the NAF. without this you will be failing the system that has invested so much on your training.”

He further implore the personnel to remain focused as they strive to fully develop their potentials in the collective drive to move the service forward.

” The NAF will not accept anything less than standard already established in terms of loyalty discipline and performance.

“To all the graduating students remember that you need to sustain your level of performance and exhibit the highest level of professionalism in your future assignments.

” I Implore you to uphold the standard of discipline that the NAF is renowned for that makes her a ‘Willing Able and Ready Force’ among others.”

Earlier, the Commandant, Military Training Center, Air Commodore Jibrin Usman disclosed that the Sundry courses was designed to improve the knowledge of NAF personnel at various level with a view to enhancing their productivity.

Usman said the objective of the basic courses is to impart on non-technical ground specialities officers, air men and women, skills and requisite knowledge that would make them perform sufficiently in their assigned NAF specialties and trades.

He disclosed that the three and six month training courses covered administrative and management, integrated basic clerical ,special investigation, physical education, air police counter intelligence, policing, basic military band and supervisory training among others.

Awards were presented to those who distinguished themselves during the courses.(NAN)

