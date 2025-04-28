NAF gets first serving professor of aerospace engineering

The Governing Council of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), has approved the appointment of AVM Osichinaka Ubadike, a serving officer, as Professor of Aerospace Engineering.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the appointment was a landmark achievement for the NAF and a major boost to its research and development (R&D) endeavours.

This, according to him, makes Ubadike the first-ever serving officer in the NAF to be conferred the rank of Professor.

“AVM Ubadike, an accomplished scholar and military professional, holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and Aerospace Vehicle Design from the esteemed Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.

“He also possesses 3 other Masters degrees from Ahmadu Bello University and Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), with a First-Class Bachelor of Electrical Electronics Engineering degree from NDA.

“He has led several cutting-edge research initiatives within the NAF, including his pivotal role in the development of the indigenous NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

“The UAV project demonstrates the Air Force’s expanding technical capabilities and strategic independence,” he said.

Ejodame said the AFIT Governing Council also confirmed the appointment of retired AVM Paul Jemitola, as a Professor of Aerospace Engineering.

He said that Prof. Jemitola, the immediate past Commandant of AFIT, was widely respected for his expertise in multidisciplinary and multi-objective aircraft design optimization.

“He holds a Master’s degree and PhD from Cranfield University and was the lead designer of the NAF UAV project.

“He is a chartered engineer in the United Kingdom and currently serves as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos,” he added.

The NAF spokesman said the conferment of the professors was a testament to the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, to prioritise technological advancement through education, capacity-building and R&D.

He quoted CAS as saying, “we will continue to invest in the empowerment of our flagship training and capacity development institutions to progressively minimise dependence on foreign expertise”.

Ejodame said the approach reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to academic excellence and R&D to cultivate homegrown expertise capable of meeting evolving national security and aerospace challenges. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)