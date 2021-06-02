The West African College of Physicians has given the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Medical Service, Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos, the approval to conduct Residency Training Programmes for its doctors.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, made the disclosure at the inauguration ceremony of the Family Medicine Residency Programme conducted at 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Logistics Command, Ikeja.

Amao said that this was the beginning of residency training in the Nigerian Air Force and that the aggregation of residency training and other specialties would be facilitated in due course.

“I thank the Chief of Medical Services, Air Commodore Olabode Babalola and the entire Medical Service branch for the relentless effort in making the residency training programme a reality.

“I urge you all to ensure that the programme meets globally accepted standards required to produce excellent consultant family physicians,’’ the CAS said.

He said that he expected nothing short of excellence from the Nigerian Air Force pioneering medical doctors of the Family Medicine Residency Training Programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme started on June 1, 2021 with five pioneering doctors.

The CAS said that the pioneer medical doctors benefiting from the programme should note that an enormous responsibility had been placed on their shoulders.

“Let me therefore sound a bit of warning that the duration of this programme is fixed and starts counting from June 1.

“You are expected to achieve certain milestones at specified intervals and failure to do so will result in sanctions in line with the rules and regulations guiding the Nigerian Air Force courses.

“I, therefore, expect excellent performance as you instill discipline while promoting core values of integrity, service before self and excellence in all you do throughout the duration of the training,’’ he said.

Amao said that he was delighted because the event marked another step toward the fulfillment of two of the key drivers of his vision for the Nigerian Air Force.

According to him, the vision includes pursuit of purposeful training and human capacity development as well as boosting morale by improving personnel welfare.

“From the time I assumed office as CAS, we have continued to accord high quality to purposeful training as a major tool for human capacity development.

“The Nigerian Air Force must function efficiently both as a highly technical service and as a fighting force for the effective defence of the Nigerian territorial integrity.

“Therefore, it must have the right quantity and quality of manpower and other relevant competencies,’’ Amao said.

The CAS said that the Nigerian Air Force had sustained purposeful training and retraining of personnel across core Nigerian Air Force specialties including the medical services.

According to Amao, the Telemedicine Medicare Programme was introduced into the Service during the 57th anniversary of the force.

“The essence of telemedicine is to ensure that medicare is available to all personnel irrespective of their locations at all times.

“Additionally, our Nigerian Air Force surgical team recently successfully performed a first minimally invasive surgery also known as laparoscopic surgery.

“The advantage of this surgery is that it does not leave any scar or perforation on the patient and recovery period of the patient is shortened with no surgical complications,’’ Amao said.

Amao expressed his appreciation to the President and Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari for his continuous support to the armed forces in general and the Nigerian Airforce in particular. (NAN)

