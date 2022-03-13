NAF FC Pips DMD FC 1-0

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a keenly contested Nigerian National Football League (NNFL) encounter, the Nigerian Air Force Football Club (NAF FC) on Saturday, 12 March 2022 continued their impressive form as they took home the maximum 3 points against Doctor Mohammed Dalakwa Football Club (DMD FC) of Maiduguri at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force,Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet noted that the entertaining encounter kicked-off with both sides initially missing several goal scoring opportunities until NAF FC seized the opportunity to take the lead.

“The match saw the @NigAirForce FC taking the lead in the first half with a goal from Amos Karimi, after an assist by Emmanuel Oloche.

“The second half of the match saw a more composed DMD FC who tried everything within their power to equalize to no avail as NAF FC exhibited more grit to maintain the score to their advantage. At the end of the 90 minutes, NAF FC took the 3 maximum points required in the match,” he stated.

Gabkwet stated that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has since congratulated the team for their resilience and sportsmanship, while urging them to continue to work harder to ensure the Club gains the recognition it deserves among other football clubs in the NNFL.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

