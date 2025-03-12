NAF developing world-class medical infrastructure, professionals -CAS

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to develop world-class medical infrastructure and trained professionals to support its operations.

Abubakar said this ON Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of the NAF Medical Conference 2025.

The conference has as its theme: “Enhancing Effective Medical Services in Support of NAF Operations by Evolving Strategies for Sustainable Healthcare Management”.

He said the world had undergone profound changes, bringing new challenges and heightened demands on military healthcare, adding that medical preparedness was not just a support function but a force multiplier.

According to him, one principle remains constant; a healthy force is a capable force. Ensuring the well-being of our personnel is not just a duty but a fundamental pillar of mission success.

”This enduring connection between quality healthcare and operational effectiveness will form the crux of our discussions over the next two days.

”Our goal is to explore innovative strategies and strengthen this critical nexus, ensuring that NAF’s medical services remain agile, resilient, and responsive to the evolving airpower demands of national security.

”Our airmen and women operate in high-risk environments that demand peak physical and mental readiness.

”We must align our medical services with the contemporary realities of modern warfare, where rapid response, trauma care, and mental resilience are just as critical as air superiority.

”As we expand our capabilities with the procurement of new platforms, it is imperative that we have a medical framework capable of supporting our evolving operational demands.”

The CAS said that the NAF took pride in its nearly 2,000 medical professionals, and its extensive network of 54 medical establishments across the country.

He added that the facilities comprised of 13 hospitals, 41 well-equipped medical centres and clinics, and two renowned schools of medical sciences.

According to him, this comprehensive healthcare infrastructure not only provides top-notch medical care to serving and retired personnel, but also extends services to members of the public.

”It fosters a spirit of civil-military cooperation and underscoring our commitment to the security and well-being of all Nigerians.

”Under my leadership, we have taken deliberate steps to strengthen the Medical Services Branch.

”We have prioritised the training and development of medical personnel, equipping them with the necessary skills to meet modern healthcare challenges.

”Several NAF medical professionals have undergone specialised training in aviation medicine in the United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan, and India, ensuring they are well-equipped to support and sustain the health of our air and ground crew.

“Our doctors are undergoing residency training in specialised fields at various tertiary institutions, bolstering our medical expertise,” he added.

Abubakar said that the NAF had implemented several other initiatives in the area of training and capacity building to boost its medical services across the country.

He said that the revitalisation of the 061 Aeromedical Centre, which now boasts of the state-of-the-art facilities was one of their significant achievements.

According to him, NAF is in the process of re-accreditating with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for pilot certification, with the goal of transforming the centre into a hub for aerospace medicine that meets international standards.

”Additionally, we are nearing completion of a trauma centre at the 465 NAF Hospital in Kano, which will provide specialised care for personnel engaged in ongoing operations in the Northwest and Northeast.

”We have expanded and upgraded medical facilities across various NAF bases, including the recently established 065 NAF Hospital in Abuja, ensuring better healthcare access for our personnel and their families.”

The Chief of Medical Services, NAF, AVM Anthony Ekpe, in his remarks, said that the conference aimed to articulate ways of providing efficient medical services in support of NAF operations in line with the command philosophy of the CAS.

Ekpe said that the theme of the conference reflected their commitment to addressing the pressing issues in healthcare delivery within the NAF.

He thanked the CAS for his unwavering support to the medical services branch, adding that the branches had achieved milestone in recent time. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)