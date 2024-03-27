NAF destroys several illegal refining sites, berges in Rivers 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says the Air Component of the ”Operation Delta Safe” has destroyed several illegal oil refining sites and barges laden with stolen crude oil products across Rivers.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information (NAF), AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the sites and barges destroyed were discovered between Monday and Tuesday at Bille, Dariama, Elem Bekinkiri, Temakiri, Opumakiri and Degema all in Rivers.

He said a barge filled with illegal refined products was observed meandering through the creeks at Bille, and subsequently struck.

According to him, at Dariama and Tumakiri, active illegal refining sites with reservoirs and cooking pots were identified and subsequently engaged and destroyed.

”Illegal oil refining sites at Elem Bekinkiri and Opumakiri were, however, observed to consist of abandoned IRS.

”At Degema, several active illegal refining sites with reservoirs filled with illegally refined products were observed and engaged accordingly, setting them ablaze.

”It is pertinent to note that some of the illegal refining sites at Bille and Dariama have been destroyed in the past but were reactivated.

”Accordingly, the NAF and other security agencies will continue to intensify efforts at discovering and disrupting the activities of the oil thieves operating in the region and beyond”. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje