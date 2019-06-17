NAF destroys insurgents’ hideout in Sambisa forest

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Sunday degraded another Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout in the Sambisa Forest, in Borno.

This is contained in a statement issued by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola made available to Newsdiaryonline Monday.

According to him, ”The operation was executed on June 16, after persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions reveal heavy presence of BHTs at a new camp with several structures hidden under the thick foliage of the Forest.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Alpha Jet to attack the location. Its bombs hit the target area, with devastating effects on several of the camouflaged structures, neutralising their BHT occupants,” Daramola stated.

He added that, operating in concert with surface forces, “NAF would sustain efforts to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.”

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

