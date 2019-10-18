NAF destroys another terrorists’ meeting venue in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has obliterated a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) meeting venue and neutralised several of their fighters at Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the operation was executed through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday.

“The attack was executed today, Oct.18, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which were aimed at identifying locations housing the BHTs’ leadership as well as their rendezvous positions.

“Intelligence derived from the ISR missions led to the designation of two buildings within Ngoske that served as assembly areas for the terrorists from where they launch attacks against own troops positions and innocent civilians.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its ground attack aircraft to engage the hideout, scoring devastatingly accurate hits which led to the complete destruction of the two buildings as well as the neutralisation of several terrorists,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)