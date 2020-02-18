NAF destroys another ISWAP training camp in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed another Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp at Tumbun Zarami on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Daramola said that the operation was conducted on Sunday through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“The mission was conducted on Feb. 16, after successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions as well as intelligence reports from multiple sources, including the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Headquarters,” he said.

He said that the intelligence reports had revealed that training activities were being carried out in and around some makeshift structures hidden under the shrubbery within the settlement.

“Consequently, the ATF detailed its attack aircraft to engage the “Training Camp 4”, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of the suspected camp commander’s house as well as some other structures within the camp,” he said.

Daramola said that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the North East for the conduct of further operations. (NAN)