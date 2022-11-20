NAF destroys 10 bandits camps in Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has destroyed about 10 camps and neutralized several bandits during air interdiction missions in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

A statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the operations were conducted within a week.

He said the hideout of a bandit, Alhaji Ganai, was struck and destroyed south of Kidandan in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA).

“The bandit and several others were neutralized in the strike,” Aruwan said.

He added that the hideout of another bandit, Ali Kawaje in Birnin Gwari LGA, was similarly targeted and destroyed.

The commissioner said two other camps belonging to Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello, and other targets in Walawa area, Fadaman Kanauta and Kuduru were also destroyed.

“Bandits were sighted and neutralized in locations 4km southwest of Alhaji Ishiaka, 6km northeast of Maguzawa, and 2km west of Yelwa.

“Several bandits were also sighted and neutralized at Dankero, Giwa LGA,” he added.

Aruwan said areas covered by the air operations in Chikun LGA include Gwagwada Forest, Kugosi, Godani, Twali, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Kabai, Kabusu Hills, Amara Hills, Sabon Gayan and Polewire.

He said an active location was engaged and destroyed about 4km south of Godani.

He furthe disclosed that armed reconnaissance was carried out over Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, the Kaduna Airport area and adjoining locations in Igabi LGA.

“Other areas covered by aerial patrols include Galadimawa, Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro, Maganda, Goron Dutse, Sararai, Kushaka, Kuriga, Manini, Kuduru, Yelwa and Sabon Birni, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

“The reconnaissance continued along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Gagafada, and Kamfanin Doka,” he added.

The commissioner also said the aerial missions extended to the Kaduna-Abuja Road and Railway, including Jaka da Rabi, Olam Farms, Rijana, Katari and Jere.

He said normal human and vehicular activities were observed in those areas.

“The same was the case in Hanawanka, Kukoki, Kadaga, Durumi, Pongu Geri and Kundu.

“Fighter jets maintained presence over Ungwan Madaki in Kamazou, Chikun LGA. Kutura, Iburu, Kajuru, Kachia and Kankomi were also covered,” he said.

Aruwan said, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with gratitude and praised the fighter crews for their thoroughness and consistency.

“Ground and air patrols will continue in these and other locations around the dtate,” Aruwan said.(NAN)

