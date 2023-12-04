Monday, December 4, 2023
NAF denies attacking villagers in Kaduna

By Favour Lashem
The Nigerian Air Force, has dismissed claims that its aircraft accidentally bombed some villagers in Kaduna State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, dismissed the report in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said that the NAF had not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.

He added that the NAF is not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the North Western region of Nigeria.

“The news making the rounds aledging that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.

“It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports,” he said.By Sumaila Ogbaje (NAN)

