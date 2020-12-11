NAF decorates 16 new AVMs, 31 Air Commodores

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday decorated 16 Air Vice Marshalls, (AVMs) and 31 Air Commodores, urging them to be more professional in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, noted that the ceremony marked yet another landmark in the history of the service, as it decorated senior officers to the ranks of AVMs as well as Air Commodores.

Abubakar also noted that promotion no doubt, was a management tool, used to enhance productivity by recognising hard work, commitment and diligence.

“In every organisation, including the military, it equally motivates and inspires others to work harder. In the military, promotion is usually a painstaking procedure that involves the selection of the best out of those available for elevation.

“You have all therefore been found worthy of this advancement. As such, bear in mind, that you don’t just get promoted only for doing your job well, but also, for demonstrating potentials to do more, especially at higher levels.

“ I, therefore, enjoin you to regard your promotion as the beginning of another phase, in your careers in the service.

“I am particularly elated because this ceremony is indicative that NAF now has more strategic and analytical minds in our pool of manpower resources to bring to bear, their knowledge and experience on how to tackle contemporary security challenges facing the country,“ he said.

He advised officers not promoted not to relent in their efforts to the service of their fatherland.

“Promotion is said to come from God through excellence, hard work and professionalism as values are some of the factors that determine which direction the pendulums swings.

“Your hard work and services are appreciated and in good time your efforts will also be rewarded accordingly,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, noted that promotion was highly desirable, but most importantly, very demanding.

“It is demanding because, as officers of air ranks, the service has offered you all manners of training required to stand on your own; indeed for the holistic approach and skills the service requires of you.

“The service now and the nation rely on you to bring to bear all the knowledge and wisdom and critical thinking capacity that you all garnered over the years to foster a better Nigeria.

The minister charged the officers not to relent in the on-going fight against terrorism, banditry and all forms of criminality in the country. (NAN)