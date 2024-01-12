Friday, January 12, 2024
NAF conducts veterans outreach to mark 2024 AFRD

By Favour Lashem
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has approved commencement of the maiden Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Veterans Outreach Programme to celebrate 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD).

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Friday in Abuja.

The AFRD celebration holds Jan. 15 every year being the end of the Nigerian Civil War that was fought between July 6, 1967 and Jan. 15, 1970.

Gabkwet said the programme has been scheduled to hold on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 at the three oldest NAF Commands in Makurdi, Kaduna and Lagos.

He said the outreach was aimed at giving back to NAF retired officers, airmen and airwomen through medical outreaches, health support talks/lectures and interactive sessions with respective AOCs/Base Commands.

He said other objectives included boosting morale of the veterans by giving them sense of belonging while also serving as a forum to discuss and resolve observed challenges that were peculiar to retirees’ welfare.

“It is also anticipated that the programme will go a long way in uplifting the spirit of the veterans while also assuring them that their services and sacrifices to the nation remain deeply appreciated and unforgettable.

“It will also demonstrate a positive message of care to those currently serving, reinforcing the value NAF places on their on-going efforts at safeguarding lives and properties of Nigerians, while encouraging them to continue to dedicate their services to the nation,” he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

