NAF conducts counter-terrorism simulation exercise in Niger

By Tina George, Minna

In its bid to find solution to the security challenges in the nation, the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, on Friday, conducted a counter-terrorism simulation exercise in Niger state.

The simulation exercise, which aimed to integrate air and ground counter-terrorism operations was conducted along the Minna-Zugeru road in the state.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, that Nigerian Airforce is looking into ways of collaborating with sister security agencies with its air operations to put an end to terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Minna after the counter-terrorism simulation exercise tagged “Baban Naushi”, Abubakar said stresses the importance of integrating ground and air counter-terrorism operations.

“This simulation exercise is one of the exercises the Nigerian Airforce have put together in order to build the required capability so that we can fully integrate air and ground operations.

“Ultimately, our desire is to perfect what we are doing here and to extend it to other sister services, particularly the Nigeria army who we are working closely with to come and see how we can work together in order to deal with the problems facing our country.

Abubakar added that air power in combating terrorism is very important in any military operation.

“Airpower is very critical to any military operation. It has continued to play a critical role in dealing with security challenges and therefore we are happy that we have a number of assets here.”

Abubakar further said the exercise would enable the force to know how its air projection elements fit into terrorism operations.

“The exercise would enable us to see how our air projection elements fit into what is going on generally in the area of counter-terrorism. At the end of the exercise, we will look put for gaps and see how we can bridge that gap.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who witnessed the stimulation exercise said that he is confident that the force would be able to respond to any security challenge in any part of the country.

Bello who was represented by the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane said, “The exercise met my expectations. We are proud of the Nigerian AirForce and with what we have seen, with the level of precision, I am certain that they will be able to respond to any security challenge. We are motivated by what we have seen today.”