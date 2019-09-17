NAF conducts 3-day medical outreach for flood victims in Adamawa

#TrackNigeria: In order to ssuage the plight of victims of the recent flood disasters that ravaged some parts of Adamawa state, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Monday commenced a 3-day medical outreach in Wauru Jabbe Community in Yola South local government area of Adamawa State.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola on Monday said the outreach, is being coordinated by the NAF Medical Services Branch, in compliance with the directives of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the Branch to provide medical assistance and relief materials to the affected communities.

The outreach would cater for the medical needs of about 60,000 persons, including women, children and the aged, in order to avert outbreak of diseases as well as provide needed healthcare services.

Speaking during the flag-off of the outreach, the Chief of Medical Services, Headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Gideon Bako, who was represented by the Director Public Health and Humanitarian Services, Group Captain Ali Tanko, stated that the NAF would continue to compliment government’s efforts at providing free healthcare and relief materials to victims of floods and other natural disasters.

“The Nigerian Air Force has always placed emphasis on providing relief for persons affected by emergencies and disasters with the ultimate objective of alleviating financial burden through humanitarian assistance”, he said.

The CAS condoled the families that lost loved ones in the flood disaster and assured them that persons with emergency cases would be referred to the NAF Hospital in Yola for free treatment.

On his part, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Adamawa State, Mr Kennedy Barthimaus, thanked NAF for the proactive step taken to support the state government’s efforts at providing succour for the flood victims.

He noted that, apart from its significant contributions to security, NAF’s humanitarian efforts in the state have always been exceptional.

He observed that the gesture would further bolster the existing cordial relationship between the State and the NAF.

He therefore urged the people to take advantage of the NAF intervention to access quality healthcare services to ameliorate their medical challenges. Governor Fintirin also encouraged the people to cooperate with security agencies to tackle insecurity in the State.

Medical services provided on the first day of the outreach included free consultations, prescription medications, visual acuity checks, deworming and immunization of children as well as distribution of prescription eyeglasses and insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

The NAF Team also conducted health awareness lectures and donated relief materials, including clothing, water and food items, among others, to the flood victims.

Present at the flag-off ceremony were the Commander 153 Base Services Group, Air Commodore Muhammed Yusuf, as well as other senior officers and some community leaders.