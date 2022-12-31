NAF conducts 1398 sorties to counter insurgency in 2022 – AOC 

By Ahmed Kaigama

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abubakar Abdulkadir, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Special Operations Command, said Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted 1398 sorties to counter insurgency and banditry in 2022.

The AOC made this known at the First edition of the Nigeria Airforce Bauchi Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA) 2022 on Friday in Bauchi.

He said NAF had, under the Special Operations, flown about 1950 hours during the operations between Jan and December in the North East and North West regions to tackle banditry and insurgency.

“We will continue to do that until normalcy is restored, particularly in the North West where the command also covered,” he said.

AVM Abdulkadir explained that the objective of BASA was to strengthen cultural ties, deepen unity amongst personnel and the citizens.

He enjoined Air Force Base communities to exploit their rich cultural diversities to strengthen the bond of love and unity for the development of communities.

He reiterated that cohesion in the service could achieve milestones in its task of securing the country’s territorial airspace.

He added that cohesion would also build more synergy with other security agencies to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

The AOC cautioned personnel against discussing or engaging in politics in the barracks.

“You must be apolitical, responsible and remain firm while discharging duties as security personnel and remain loyal,” the AOC stressed.(NAN)