NAF chief reveals when war against insurgency might end

Share the news













The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, has commended troops of the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole for the progress in fight against Boko Haram in the Northeast.

He also said that with the recent efforts of the Military forces, “at latest by the end of this year we should be rounding up this operation.”

Abubakar made the commendation on Satuday while addressing Officers, Air Men and Air Women at the Maiduguri Air Force Base.

He urged them to increase the tempo so as to round up the operations by the end of the year.

“I want to say that we are satisfied and excited that you are making substantial progress in ensuring that the Boko Haram terrorists are eliminated in the North East and our people can go back to their farms and live their normal lives.

“I want to urge you to continue to ensure that everything is being done to ensure that north east and indeed the entire country is secured.

“Keep working hard. I want to assume that at least before the end of this year or latest by the end of this year we should be rounding up this operation,” Abubakar said.

While noting that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to support the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), he said the surveillance aircraft sent to Germany for maintenance was back and would be deployed to support operations in north east.

He also said that substantial progress had been made in acquiring the Super Tucano aircraft from USA and that personnel from NAF to handle the planes had been nominated to commence training.

The CAS lauded the improved synergy between the Air Force and Nigerian Army and assured that the air force would continue to work closely with the ground troops.

He added this would be by shaping the ground for the ground troops to conduct their operations as effectively as possible.

He also assured the troops of NAF commitment to their welfare at all time.

“On our part at the Air Force headquarters, I want to assure you that we will continue to support your operations not only in terms of training and equipment.

“But all the welfare requirements that you need in order to make you more effective in the discharge of your assigned tasks,” the CAS assured the troops.

Highlight of the occasion is the inspection of some war planes at the base by the Air Chief, who interacted with the respective crews to boost their morale.(NAN)

Related