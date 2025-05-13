NAF celebrating 61 years of dedication, commitment to protecting Nigeria – Official

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says at 61, it is celebrating years of dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Air Commodore Sylvester Eyoma, Chairman, Organising Committee, NAF@61 Celebration/4th International Air Force Forum, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, while briefing newsmen on the activities lined up for the celebration, .

Eyoma said that the NAF had in its more than its 61 years of existence, undergone significant transformation in its organisation, manning, and equipment holding.

He noted that the transformation had tremendously bolstered the capacity of the service to effectively deliver on its constitutional mandates.

According to him, the NAF has been at the forefront of efforts to combat insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and other criminal acts across the nation.

”Through precision air strikes, coordinated operations, and advanced surveillance, we have recorded significant operational successes.

”These have contributed to weakening terrorists’ networks, disrupting their logistics, and supporting ongoing efforts of own troops and other security agencies in tackling the myriad of security challenges bedeviling our nation.

”Therefore, today, we are celebrating 61 years of dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty,” he said.

Eyoma said the theme; ”Optimising Civil-Military Relations in a Joint Operational Environment for Enhanced Air Operations” was in recognition of the citizenry as worthy partner in the efforts to secure the country.

He said that several activities had been lined up for the celebration, adding that some were already ongoing, starting with the Chief of the Air Staff’s Literary Competition, which was opened from between Feb. 10 and 22.

According to him, part of the anniversary events is the Open Day Visits and Career talks that have been held across NAF bases from May 1 and will terminate tomorrow (Tuesday).

He said this had provided rare opportunities for members of the public to visit NAF bases interact with NAF personnel and get to know more about their air force.

Eyoma added that some Quick Impact Projects would be inaugurated across NAF operations theatre.

”One of the projects is a clinic that has been constructed in Rukubi Community in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, where some civilians lost their lives in January 2023, due to an unfortunate airstrike,” he said.

Eyoma disclosed that the Augusta 109S Trekker Helicopter would also be inducted by President Bola Tinubu at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet in Friday as part of the NAF@61 celebration.

He said that the anniversary celebration would transit to the 4th African Air Forces Forum, which according to him, will presents an opportunity to build on the progress made so far in furtherance of regional security cooperation.

”It is intended to strengthen our collaborative efforts in employing advanced aerospace technologies to bolster our capacities to address national and regional security challenges.

”The theme of the Fourth African Air Forces Forum is: ‘Strengthening Collaborations in Advanced Aerospace Technologies for Enhanced National and Regional Security”.

”For this high-profile event, there will be a gathering of air force chiefs, defense experts, and industry leaders from across Africa and beyond to discuss advancements in air power and regional security cooperation.

”We are expecting more than 2,000 participants at the conference and exhibitions that are scheduled for May 22 and 23.

”They include 30 air forces and 12 chiefs of air staff, 45 exhibitors as well as major defence and aerospace players like Airbus, Embraer, Diamond Aircraft, HAVELSAN, Jet Aviation.

”Others are Starlite Aviation Group, Proforce and of course our own Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)