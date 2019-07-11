NAF, CBN emerge winners of 2019 IPRA Golden World Awards

The Nigeria Airforce (NAF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and have emerged winners of the 2019 prestigious PR Golden World Awards (GWA) instituted by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

The duo, earlier in the year, were named among the recipients of 2019 African Public Relations Awards which recognized Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement popularly known as the SABRE awards at an event in Kigali, Rwanda.

While the Nigeria Airforce garnered the award on Crisis Management in relation to the counter-insurgency campaigns against terrorists, the CBN won the award based on Crisis Communication Online Strategy.

The PR campaigns of the two Nigeria’s public institutions were undertaken in partnership with a multi-award-winning PR agency, Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the Publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential. The award ceremony will hold on September 27, 2019 in Armenia, a country lying between Europe and Asia and formerly part of the Soviet Union.

The award winners from different continents were selected by the IPRA GWA judges from Austria, Bulgaria, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, The Philippines, the USA and the UK who flew into London to make their final decisions on the finalists that were early selected by a jury from over 20 countries.

The IPRA’s President and chairman of the jury, Svetlana Stavreva, said the annual award celebrates PR campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of creativity, integrity, and effectiveness.

She said “This year the competition seemed to take a leap forward with increasingly imaginative use of social media and outstanding creativity. It was good to see the new category of Virtual Reality and Gaming attracting record entries. Some winners were emotionally charged, and others made us smile.”

Entries into this year’s award tackled health issues such as breast cancer in Peru, inclusion of women in workforce in Turkey, Use of Social media for World Cup accessibility in Russia and deployment of Crisis Communication and Crisis Management strategies as problem-solving skills in Nigeria.

The prestigious Grand Prix was also chosen along with the Global Contribution Award for PR with an objective of meeting one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals which will be announced at the Golden World Awards Gala Dinner in Yerevan, Armenia

The International Public Relations Association, is the leading global network for Public Relations professionals. The annual IPRA Golden World Awards (GWA) initiative, established in 1990, recognizes excellence in public relations practice worldwide in a variety of categories. Recipients of the award take pride in the recognition granted to their entry as meeting international standards of excellence in public relations.

The IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence awards ceremony and Gala dinner will take place on Friday 27 September 2019 in Yerevan, Armenia.

By PRNigeria

