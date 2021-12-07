NAF bombs Ali Kwaja’s house, destroys kidnappers’ enclave along Abuja-Kaduna road

…. 45 Bandits Neutralized

Following credible intelligence, fighter jets from the Nigerian Airforce ( NAF) have bombed key enclaves of kidnapping and banditry in Rijana, Kaduna State.

PRNigeria gathered that the airstrikes also destroyed an armoury and a building occupied by a kidnapping kingpin, Ali Kwaja, and eliminated scores of bandits in the vicinity.

Bandits often use the enclaves as their staging points to carry out attacks on travellers and commuters on the Abuja -Kaduna Expressway.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that recent attacks on unsuspecting travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway necessitated the increased surveillance and intelligence along the road and environs to uncover bandits’ activities and their modus operandi in the area.

The source said: “Most of the attacks along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway are orchestrated by bandits from Rijana-Kuzo axis.

“After confirming the location, the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike scrambled fighter aircraft to take out the targets.

“Overhead the target area, armed bandits were seen gathered and were engaged. Some fleeing bandits after the initial strike were trailed to a location, about 4km Southeast of Kaduna State NYSC Orientation Camp and were subsequently neutralized.

“Furthermore, the Air Component destroyed a key bandits’ house at Kofita, after it was revealed that the building serves as a warehouse and staging location for most of the attacks in the area.”

Local residents within a safe distance of the area also confirmed to PRNigeria that over 45 bandits were neutralized at Rijana axis during the strike.

By PRNigeria

