NAF bombs Ali Kwaja’s house, destroys kidnappers’ enclave along Abuja-Kaduna road

…. 45 Bandits Neutralized

Following credible intelligence, fighter jets from the Nigerian Airforce ( NAF) have bombed key enclaves of kidnapping and banditry Rijana, Kaduna State.

PRNigeria gathered that the airstrikes also destroyed an armoury and a building occupied a kidnapping kingpin, Ali Kwaja, and eliminated scores of bandits the vicinity.

Bandits often use the enclaves as their staging points to carry out attacks on travellers and commuters on the Abuja -Kaduna Expressway.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that recent attacks on unsuspecting travellers along the Kaduna- Expressway necessitated the increased surveillance and intelligence along the road and environs to uncover bandits’ activities and their modus operandi the area.

The source said: “Most of the attacks along Kaduna- Expressway are orchestrated bandits from Rijana-Kuzo axis.

“After confirming the location, the Air Component of Thunder Strike scrambled fighter aircraft to take out the targets.

“Overhead the target area, armed bandits were seen gathered and were engaged. Some fleeing bandits after the initial strike were trailed to a location, about 4km Southeast of Kaduna State NYSC Orientation Camp and were subsequently neutralized.

“Furthermore, the Air Component destroyed a key bandits’ house at Kofita, after it was revealed that the building serves as a warehouse and staging location for most of the attacks the area.”

Local residents within a safe distance of the area also confirmed to PRNigeria that over 45 bandits were neutralized at Rijana axis during the strike.

